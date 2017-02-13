Murder witness sought on violation
A Superior Court judge last week ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant for Michael Rivera, a key witness in last year's second-degree murder trial of his ex-fiancee Katlyn Marin, after Rivera failed to appear in court for a hearing. Attorney Paul Borchardt, a public defender who has been representing Rivera, told Judge Amy Ignatius on Thursday that his client's whereabouts were unknown to him, as well as to Rivera's probation officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Sun
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Sun
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC