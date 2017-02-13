Murder witness sought on violation

Murder witness sought on violation

A Superior Court judge last week ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant for Michael Rivera, a key witness in last year's second-degree murder trial of his ex-fiancee Katlyn Marin, after Rivera failed to appear in court for a hearing. Attorney Paul Borchardt, a public defender who has been representing Rivera, told Judge Amy Ignatius on Thursday that his client's whereabouts were unknown to him, as well as to Rivera's probation officer.

