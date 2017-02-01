More Greater Nashua residents qualify...

More Greater Nashua residents qualify for heat assistance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

With changes in eligibility guidelines, more residents in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are now likely to qualify for help in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Tracy Desmarais, energy director at Southern New Hampshire Services. "We welcome this decision by the New Hampshire Office of Energy planning to open up the fuel assistance program to a greater number of vulnerable New Hampshire families," Desmarais said in a Jan. 26 press statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Dec '16 SherlockBitch 160
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC