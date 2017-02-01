More Greater Nashua residents qualify for heat assistance
With changes in eligibility guidelines, more residents in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties are now likely to qualify for help in paying their heating bills this winter, according to Tracy Desmarais, energy director at Southern New Hampshire Services. "We welcome this decision by the New Hampshire Office of Energy planning to open up the fuel assistance program to a greater number of vulnerable New Hampshire families," Desmarais said in a Jan. 26 press statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC