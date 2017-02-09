Merrimack school bus rear ended
Two Merrimack students were transported to St. Joseph Hospital with minor injuries after a bus carrying middle and high schoolers was rear-ended Wednesday by a white Buick sedan while on its afternoon route. The front end of the sedan was crushed during the collision, which occurred near the Society Hill at Merrimack condos on the Daniel Webster Highway at about 2:30 p.m. MERRIMACK - Two Merrimack students were transported to St. Joseph Hospital with minor injuries after a bus carrying middle and high schoolers was rear-ended Wednesday by a white Buick sedan while on its afternoon route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Wed
|Chief Dave
|1
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Wed
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 6
|Anon
|161
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC