Merrimack school bus rear ended

Two Merrimack students were transported to St. Joseph Hospital with minor injuries after a bus carrying middle and high schoolers was rear-ended Wednesday by a white Buick sedan while on its afternoon route. The front end of the sedan was crushed during the collision, which occurred near the Society Hill at Merrimack condos on the Daniel Webster Highway at about 2:30 p.m. MERRIMACK - Two Merrimack students were transported to St. Joseph Hospital with minor injuries after a bus carrying middle and high schoolers was rear-ended Wednesday by a white Buick sedan while on its afternoon route.

