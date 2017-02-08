Mayor's Ward meeting cancelled for snow
Donchess was set to meet with residents at the New Searles Elementary School as part of his ongoing series of meetings to discuss city issues. With Nashua declaring a snow emergency, Thursday's meeting has been cancelled.
