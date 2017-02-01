Massachusetts armed robbery suspect nabbed in Nashua
A 20-year-old Massachusetts man whom Nashua police took into custody Monday morning inside Nashua district court has agreed to be extradited back to the commonwealth to face an armed robbery charge. Kevon Simpson, currently of no fixed address in Webster, Mass., and formerly of 86 Penn Ave. in Worcester, was arrested without a warrant around 10 a.m. Monday, according to police and court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC