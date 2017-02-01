Massachusetts armed robbery suspect nabbed in Nashua

A 20-year-old Massachusetts man whom Nashua police took into custody Monday morning inside Nashua district court has agreed to be extradited back to the commonwealth to face an armed robbery charge. Kevon Simpson, currently of no fixed address in Webster, Mass., and formerly of 86 Penn Ave. in Worcester, was arrested without a warrant around 10 a.m. Monday, according to police and court documents.

