Jane (Steele) (Gallagher) Milchen
Jane Eleanor Milchen, 87, died peacefully Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack, NH. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin B. Milchen and the late Charles Frederick Gallagher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frontpage The Cabinet Press, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC