Indian megastar Pawan Kalyan visits to promote activism
Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan caused a stir Friday with his appearance in Nashua, promoting his political activism in his home country. Hundreds of fans attended a rally with Kalyan at Rivier College, and then followed him to the auditorium at Nashua High School South.
Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
