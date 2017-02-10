Indian megastar Pawan Kalyan visits t...

Indian megastar Pawan Kalyan visits to promote activism

Indian superstar Pawan Kalyan caused a stir Friday with his appearance in Nashua, promoting his political activism in his home country. Hundreds of fans attended a rally with Kalyan at Rivier College, and then followed him to the auditorium at Nashua High School South.

