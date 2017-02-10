In search of foster parents; Nashua, ...

In search of foster parents; Nashua, Amherst groups plan information nights

Addressing the need for more foster parents in New Hampshire, two local advocates will hold informational nights for prospective foster parents in Nashua and Amherst. "The state of New Hampshire is at an all-time deficit; we need more recruits," said Stephanie Sullivan, a longtime foster parent who is vice president of the New Hampshire Foster & Adoptive Parent Association.

