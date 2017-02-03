Hudson residents get last word before town's March 14 election

Hudson voters had their final say Saturday about town warrant articles before they appear on the ballot in the town election March 14. Voters were able to propose amendments to the warrant article, but could not remove them entirely from the ballot. ... Subscribe or log in to read more HUDSON - Hudson voters had their final say Saturday about town warrant articles before they appear on the ballot in the town election March 14. The deliberative session began with a presentation from Hudson Fire Chief Robert Buxton about a proposed fire station on Lowell Road.

