Hudson residents get last word before town's March 14 election
Hudson voters had their final say Saturday about town warrant articles before they appear on the ballot in the town election March 14. Voters were able to propose amendments to the warrant article, but could not remove them entirely from the ballot. ... Subscribe or log in to read more HUDSON - Hudson voters had their final say Saturday about town warrant articles before they appear on the ballot in the town election March 14. The deliberative session began with a presentation from Hudson Fire Chief Robert Buxton about a proposed fire station on Lowell Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec '16
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC