Hudson man charged with arson

A 29-year-old Hudson man with a history of domestic violence arrests and threats of violence against police officers and their family members is now charged with arson, and remains in jail on high bail pending his return to court on March 1. Bryan R. Huntress, most recently of 53 Mobile Drive, which is in the Hudson Mobile Estates mobile home park off Kimball Hill Road, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after his mother, who owns the home, called police reporting "her son was out of control and may be damaging the home," police said.

