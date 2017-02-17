Hudson man charged with arson
A 29-year-old Hudson man with a history of domestic violence arrests and threats of violence against police officers and their family members is now charged with arson, and remains in jail on high bail pending his return to court on March 1. Bryan R. Huntress, most recently of 53 Mobile Drive, which is in the Hudson Mobile Estates mobile home park off Kimball Hill Road, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday after his mother, who owns the home, called police reporting "her son was out of control and may be damaging the home," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC