Hudson man arrested for allegedly threatening victims with knife

Police arrested a Hudson man over the weekend for allegedly threatening people with a knife in three separate incidents in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday night, according to a police press release. Joshua Smith, 32, of 5 Dana Court, Apartment 22 in Hudson was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday following an investigation by Nashua police.

