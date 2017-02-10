Hudson man arrested for allegedly threatening victims with knife
Police arrested a Hudson man over the weekend for allegedly threatening people with a knife in three separate incidents in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday night, according to a police press release. Joshua Smith, 32, of 5 Dana Court, Apartment 22 in Hudson was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sunday following an investigation by Nashua police.
