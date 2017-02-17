Helping fight hunger; Empty Bowls fundraiser is Wednesday
The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, still going strong after 22 years, is set for Wednesday at Nashua High School South. Presented by the Nashua High School North and South chapters of the National Art Honor Society, this year's event will take place from 6-8 p.m. in the Nashua South cafeteria, 36 Riverside St., with a snow date set for Feb. 23. ... Subscribe or log in to read more NASHUA - The annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter, still going strong after 22 years, is set for Wednesday at Nashua High School South.
