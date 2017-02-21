Hearing on hold; Barnaby sessions on ...

Hearing on hold; Barnaby sessions on break; set to resume in March

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

With somewhere around 22 hours of testimony in the books, the multi-session hearing on murder suspect Anthony Barnaby's motion to suppress two-thirds of the statements he made to police back in 1988 has taken a break until at least March 1. Barnaby, who turns 50 in April, was returned to Valley Street jail early Friday afternoon to await the resumption of the suppression hearing, which stems from a motion his attorneys, Mark Sisti and Alan Cronheim, filed in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC