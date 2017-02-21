Hearing on hold; Barnaby sessions on break; set to resume in March

With somewhere around 22 hours of testimony in the books, the multi-session hearing on murder suspect Anthony Barnaby's motion to suppress two-thirds of the statements he made to police back in 1988 has taken a break until at least March 1. Barnaby, who turns 50 in April, was returned to Valley Street jail early Friday afternoon to await the resumption of the suppression hearing, which stems from a motion his attorneys, Mark Sisti and Alan Cronheim, filed in September.

