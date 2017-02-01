Guilty plea, no additional prison tim...

Guilty plea, no additional prison time in 2016 Arby's theft

Read more: Nashua Telegraph

A former Nashua woman, whose last known address is in Auburn, was given a six-month jail sentence on a previous theft charge, with the condition it run concurrently to the prison sentence she is currently serving. Tanya A. Daly, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Hillsborough County Superior Court South to one count of theft, which stems from her arrest last summer for stealing $450 in cash from a manager's desk at the Arby's restaurant at 621 Amherst St. in Nashua.

Nashua, NH

