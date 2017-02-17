GOPInfighting021717
Former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman Jennifer Horn unloaded on House Speaker Shawn Jasper, R-Hudson, after Thursday's failed vote on Right to Work legislation. "The speaker has failed our party and our state," Horn said in a released statement after numerous Republicans crossed party lines to vote against the Right to Work bill favored by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|17 hr
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|62
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC