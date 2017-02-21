Good weather allows roofers to work on Hunt Memorial Building
Davis Construction was back at the Hunt Memorial Building on Wednesday, taking advantage of the clear and warm weather to install new roofing on a portion of the building on Library Hill. The Jaffrey company, which has done work on the historic building before, stripped off old roofing and copper flashing before installing rolled sheets over new roof insulation panels.
