Girls Inc. breaks ground on Nashua center upgrades
Girls, staff and board members celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday as contractors prepared to begin renovations on the 40-year-old facility, located at 27 Burke Street. As part of a nearly $2 million capital campaign, the center will undergo a series of upgrades to improve the building's energy efficiency, equipment, interior space and overall aesthetics.
