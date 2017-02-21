Fun & Fortunes: Psychics offering readings at 7th city fair

The readers will congregate on Sunday, March 5, offering their services from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Joining the fair for the first time are Sheryl Burns and Lori Haynes of Tangled Roots Herbal, a new herbal and metaphysical shop located on West Pearl Street in downtown Nashua. or the seventh year in a row, a group of the area's most popular psychic readers will be offering their talents at Nashua's iconic landmark, the high-Gothic Hunt Memorial Building on the corner of Main and Lowell Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.