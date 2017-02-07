Fugitive of Week nabbed at Concord ap...

Fugitive of Week nabbed at Concord apartment

New Hampshire “Fugitive of the Week,” Jesse Pickard, 29, who was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, was arrested early Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in a Concord apartment, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Pickard was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Concord Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

