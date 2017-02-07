Fugitive of Week nabbed at Concord apartment

New Hampshire “Fugitive of the Week,” Jesse Pickard, 29, who was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender, was arrested early Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in a Concord apartment, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals office in Concord. Pickard was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the Concord Police Department for failure to register as a sex offender.

