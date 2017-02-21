Flatley Challenge winners awarded

The winners of the Flatley Challenge, a business startup competition hosted by the John Flatley Co., owner of Gateway Hills in Nashua, were awarded Wednesday. Paul Holtzer, president of CEO of XenoTherapeutics, and Greg McHale, founder and chief technology officer of Datanomix, each received one year of free office rent at Gateway Hills and $10,000.

