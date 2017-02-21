Flatley Challenge winners awarded
The winners of the Flatley Challenge, a business startup competition hosted by the John Flatley Co., owner of Gateway Hills in Nashua, were awarded Wednesday. Paul Holtzer, president of CEO of XenoTherapeutics, and Greg McHale, founder and chief technology officer of Datanomix, each received one year of free office rent at Gateway Hills and $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC