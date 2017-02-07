Faith restored; church to host open house a year after accident
After just about a year of work, the Community Church of Hudson will mark a new beginning with an open house on Sunday to celebrate a renovation project at its parish house. Frank Sousa, moderator for the church, said the building's foundation, facade, window, heating system, floor and ceiling were damaged in a January 2016 wreck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Mon
|Anon
|161
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC