Faith restored; church to host open house a year after accident

After just about a year of work, the Community Church of Hudson will mark a new beginning with an open house on Sunday to celebrate a renovation project at its parish house. Frank Sousa, moderator for the church, said the building's foundation, facade, window, heating system, floor and ceiling were damaged in a January 2016 wreck.

