Extended prison term sought for man c...

Extended prison term sought for man convicted in Nashua child rape case

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

A Superior Court jury this week convicted Manchester resident Santos Cerritos of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, having determined in deliberations that Cerritos inappropriately touched and performed a sex act upon a 6-year-old girl in her Nashua home 21/2 years ago. Cerritos, 53, most recently of 66 Ward St., was questioned at length by Nashua police detectives, who later took him into custody in mid-September 2014 on accusations that he assaulted the girl at some point after her family hired him to perform renovation work on a bathroom at their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Wed Chief Dave 1
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Wed Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 6 Anon 161
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC