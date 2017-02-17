Ex-cop denies making threats to Barnaby; suspect in 1988 homicides wants statements suppressed
Exactly what happened when former Nashua Police Capt. Paul Goupil spoke to Anthony Barnaby in the midst of the 1988 double-homicide investigation is the heart of Barnaby's argument to have the statements he made suppressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Fri
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Bob
|62
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC