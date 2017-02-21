Dusty Old Cars files Chapter 11 amid investigation; owner says company will stay open and reorganize
The classic car dealership under investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is seeking bankruptcy protection as it faces the prospect of paying numerous unhappy customers. Dusty Old Cars, located on Airport Road, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manchester last week, listing 100-199 creditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC