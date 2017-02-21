ds_probation0222

Although she was given a suspended jail sentence a year ago after pleading guilty to first-degree assault for attacking a man with a pair of scissors, Nashua resident Lauren Ivy Munday was also ordered to serve two years' probation which, according to court documents, she began violating just weeks later. Munday, 29, most recently of 93 Marshall St., was sentenced this month to a term of 1-3 years in the New Hampshire State Prison for Women, a disposition that came out of a plea agreement between her attorneys and state prosecutors.

