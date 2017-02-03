Drug Court considered for Nashua man; 37-year-old arrested on 20 counts of drug-related charges
Parties in the case of Kristopher Balcom, the 37-year-old Nashua man charged with nearly 20 counts of possession and sales of narcotic drugs, are scheduled to convene later this month to explore the possibility that Balcom be enrolled in the Nashua Adult Drug Court. Balcom, most recently of 3 Ayer Road, Apt.
