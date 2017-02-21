Donchess aims high in State of City; Mayor pushes full-day...
Mayor Jim Donchess is going all in on supporting full-day kindergarten in his upcoming budget, as well as a greater investment in municipal paving and adding three new sports fields in the city. "I want to make Nashua a city that offers opportunity to people in all of our neighborhoods," Donchess said in his State of the City address Tuesday night.
