'Documented drug dealer' arrested again in Nashua
After observing what they believed was "some type of hand-to-hand transaction" between two men sitting in their parked vehicles Tuesday afternoon, Nashua police waited until they left then stopped one of the cars and arrested its driver. Taken into custody around 5 p.m. Tuesday was Anthony Nieves, a 23-year-old Nashua man whose criminal record reflects numerous arrests by Nashua and state police as well as Massachusetts State Police, according to court documents.
