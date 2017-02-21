DNA hearing set for Caplin; lawyers to address DNA issues of murder suspect

Lawyers in the double-murder case of David Caplin, one of two men charged anew in 2015 with the 1988 stabbing deaths of a lesbian couple in their Mason Street apartment, have agreed to proceed with one of several hearings originally set for next week. Caplin, now 55, had initially been scheduled for a week's worth of hearings, running March 6-10, in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

