Dismissal of charges likely for Celina Cass murder suspect

The second-degree murder charge against Wendell Noyes, the 53-year-old former West Stewartstown resident accused of killing his stepdaughter, Celina Cass, in 2011 and dumping her bound body into the Connecticut River, is expected to be dismissed Monday at a hearing regarding his competency. Nashua Attorney Justin Shepherd, who has represented Noyes since shortly after his arrest in June 2016, said that there "is a high likelihood" the charge will be dismissed at the hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Lancaster district court.

