Dismissal of charges likely for Celin...

Dismissal of charges likely for Celina Cass murder suspect

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

The second-degree murder charge against Wendell Noyes, the 53-year-old former West Stewartstown resident accused of killing his stepdaughter, Celina Cass, in 2011 and dumping her bound body into the Connecticut River, is expected to be dismissed Monday at a hearing regarding his competency. Nashua Attorney Justin Shepherd, who has represented Noyes since shortly after his arrest in June 2016, said that there "is a high likelihood" the charge will be dismissed at the hearing, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Lancaster district court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan '17 educator11 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,203,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC