Damage to home in city blaze
A mobile home in a southwest Nashua park sustained extensive damage late Sunday night in a fire that officials say may have been caused by an electrical problem. Nashua Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Glen MacDonald said Monday that nobody was home when flames broke out shortly after 11 p.m. at 3 Sunset Lane, which is in the River Pines Mobile Home Park off West Hollis Street.
