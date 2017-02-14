Committee opposes Right to Work bill
The New Hampshire House Labor Committee voted 14-7 against recommending the Right to Work legislation for approval in a lengthy hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse. Senate Bill 11, known as the New Hampshire Right to Work Act, bans public and private unions from requiring nonmembers to pay dues or agency fees.
