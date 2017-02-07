Charges allege several illegal credit...

Charges allege several illegal credit card purchases by Nashua man

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Allegations that a Nashua man stole a credit card and used at least one other card without permission to go on a day-long, multi-store shopping spree in January prompted the arrest this week of 33-year-old Deric M. Larouche, according to court documents. Larouche, of 40A Lock St., Apt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... 2 hr Chief Dave 1
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) 10 hr Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 6 Anon 161
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,780 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC