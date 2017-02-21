Chamber orchestra holds 2 concerts

The Nashua Chamber Orchestra, conducted by David Feltner, will present its winter concert, "Mozart and Tchaikovsky," at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Nashua Community College's Judd Gregg Hall, 505 Amherst St.; and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Milford Town Hall, 1 Union Square. Pianist Maxine Park will be featured in the Mozart Piano Concerto No.

