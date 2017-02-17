Care Packages; teachers work to fight hunger among local youths
Ensuring that hundreds of students have enough food for February break, Nashua teachers and staff packed a week's worth of food for students who normally rely on free and reduced meals at school. The event was organized by the Nashua arm of the End 68 Hours of Hunger organization, led by co-coordinators Krista Bordeleau and Jenn Morton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC