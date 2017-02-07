Cannon Mountain mourns Amherst skier ...

Cannon Mountain mourns Amherst skier killed on Sunday

Officials at Cannon Mountain extended condolences to the family of an Amherst skier who died Sunday after apparently losing control on the Taft Slalom Trail and crashing into a wooded area.

