Brother's Keeper' talk hosted at Rivier
Emphasizing mentorship and equity in education for minority youth, Rivier University hosted Ron Walker of the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color to speak to incoming first-year students. "The power of education is so important ... education is liberation," Walker said to the group of nearly 300 Rivier freshmen gathered on campus Monday afternoon.
