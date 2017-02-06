Brother's Keeper' talk hosted at Rivier

Brother's Keeper' talk hosted at Rivier

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Emphasizing mentorship and equity in education for minority youth, Rivier University hosted Ron Walker of the Coalition of Schools Educating Boys of Color to speak to incoming first-year students. "The power of education is so important ... education is liberation," Walker said to the group of nearly 300 Rivier freshmen gathered on campus Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) 20 hr Anon 161
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan 24 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan 22 educator11 1
1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10) Jan 18 Bob 62
News Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14) Dec '16 jeamlee 5
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Dec '16 rcg 7
Naticook road Dec '16 Sharon Joy Bramson 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC