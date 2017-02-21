Bill could drastically change eligibility for food stamps in N.H. NEW
A new bill that would change the requirements to get food stamps in New Hampshire could have dramatic impact on the welfare program. Depending on whom you ask, it's either needed reform or a devastating move that could throw 17,000 people in the state off food assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC