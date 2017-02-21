Authority stays, rail funds go; NH Senate kills $4M in federal funds to continue feasibility study.
Local advocates of bringing commuter rail to Nashua had a mixed week, with a big victory in keeping the New Hampshire Rail Authority a going concern, but losing out on $4 million in funding to complete the rail feasibility study. Nashua Rep. Michael O'Brien, a Democrat, said the move to keep the Rail Authority going, despite an effort to disband it, is good news for the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC