Authority stays, rail funds go; NH Senate kills $4M in federal funds to continue feasibility study.

Local advocates of bringing commuter rail to Nashua had a mixed week, with a big victory in keeping the New Hampshire Rail Authority a going concern, but losing out on $4 million in funding to complete the rail feasibility study. Nashua Rep. Michael O'Brien, a Democrat, said the move to keep the Rail Authority going, despite an effort to disband it, is good news for the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.