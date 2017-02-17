Amherst man facing new set of assault...

Amherst man facing new set of assault charges in Nashua

Four months after he was arrested for allegedly smashing property belonging to an ex-girlfriend, Amherst resident Thomas E. Fallon was back in police custody Wednesday, this time on accusations he assaulted the woman and stole her prescription medication. Police said officers were called to 104 Walnut St. in downtown Nashua around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance, and upon arrival spoke to a woman who accused Fallon of pushing and punching her "several times," stealing some of her medication then fleeing the residence.

