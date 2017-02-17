Amherst man facing new set of assault charges in Nashua
Four months after he was arrested for allegedly smashing property belonging to an ex-girlfriend, Amherst resident Thomas E. Fallon was back in police custody Wednesday, this time on accusations he assaulted the woman and stole her prescription medication. Police said officers were called to 104 Walnut St. in downtown Nashua around 3 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance, and upon arrival spoke to a woman who accused Fallon of pushing and punching her "several times," stealing some of her medication then fleeing the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|4 hr
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC