AG still looking at Dusty Old Cars; 'Intense' talks about consumer complaints
The state continues to investigate the Nashua-based Dusty Old Cars, a dealership specializing in classic and antique automobiles, as more customer complaints are being filed with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. Assistant District Attorney James Boffetti said this week he is having discussions with the business' attorney about the dealership and the complaints.
