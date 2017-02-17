A new brew; Local craft brewers thrive through collaboration
New Hampshire's beer industry has flourished in last few years- so much that the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce featured three of the region's beer big hitters at its annual Eminence Awards ceremony. The three beer gurus, Carl Soderberg, Scott Schaier, Michael Hauptly-Pierce all focused on the benefits of working locally and collaboratively - concepts as old as beer itself.
