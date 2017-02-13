A brush of gratitude; downtown busine...

A brush of gratitude; downtown business donates wall for new mural

Sparked by last Thanksgiving season's attitude of gratefulness, a movement is underway for a new piece of public art on the theme of gratitude and community goodwill. Positive Street Art is looking for public input for its new "Gratitude Mural" to go on an exterior wall along Main Street in Nashua.

