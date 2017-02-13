A brush of gratitude; downtown business donates wall for new mural
Sparked by last Thanksgiving season's attitude of gratefulness, a movement is underway for a new piece of public art on the theme of gratitude and community goodwill. Positive Street Art is looking for public input for its new "Gratitude Mural" to go on an exterior wall along Main Street in Nashua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Sun
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Sun
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan 24
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|jeamlee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC