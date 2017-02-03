3 local men indicted in Northern dist...

3 local men indicted in Northern district

Three Nashua area men, one of them accused of committing the string of Amherst burglaries last year, were indicted by the January term of the grand jury for Hillsborough County Northern District. Dylan Prevost, 24, of 20 Lamson Drive, Merrimack, has been held at Valley Street jail since his Dec. 7 arrest on four counts of burglary, Class B felonies, accusing him of breaking into four businesses off of Route 101A in November.

