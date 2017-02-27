2 held for theft; charged with shoplifting at Wal-Mart
A pair of Nashua residents accused of shoplifting at the Lowell Road Wal-Mart late Saturday night managed to elude police - but for only a half-mile or so, at which time they were taken into custody. Police said Constantine Williams, 44, and Melissa McDonald, 29, are each charged with one count of theft, while Williams is also facing charges of disobeying a police officer, criminal liability for the conduct of another and failure to use required turn signals.
