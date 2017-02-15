15 Warrant articles up for vote in Wi...

15 Warrant articles up for vote in Wilton

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Town Meeting may be a long one this year, considering various concerns raised at the public budget hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The traditional Town Meeting on Thursday, March 16, will address 15 varied articles. ... Subscribe or log in to read more  WILTON - Town Meeting may be a long one this year, considering various concerns raised at the public budget hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A change in zoning regulations concerning accessory apartments will appear on the official ballot to be voted on at town elections on Tuesday, March 14. For the first time, the operating budget will be discussed first instead of last because of the number of people who leave before the end of a long meeting, selectmen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
News Merrimack High School honored for academics Jan '17 educator11 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC