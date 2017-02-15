15 Warrant articles up for vote in Wilton

Town Meeting may be a long one this year, considering various concerns raised at the public budget hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The traditional Town Meeting on Thursday, March 16, will address 15 varied articles. ... Subscribe or log in to read more WILTON - Town Meeting may be a long one this year, considering various concerns raised at the public budget hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15. A change in zoning regulations concerning accessory apartments will appear on the official ballot to be voted on at town elections on Tuesday, March 14. For the first time, the operating budget will be discussed first instead of last because of the number of people who leave before the end of a long meeting, selectmen said.

