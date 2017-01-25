You are the storytellers'; 15th annual NH Theatre Awards honor best the state has to offer
The Capitol Center for the Arts held a capacity crowd full of sequined gowns, dazzling smiles and loads of talent, as the 15th annual NH Theatre Awards were held last Saturday evening. Honoring the actors, directors, onstage and backstage work of community and professional theater companies throughout the state, the NHTAs present coveted lucite trophies to the best productions of the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Tue
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan 22
|educator11
|1
|1995 Murder in Hudson (Feb '10)
|Jan 18
|Bob
|62
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec '16
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC