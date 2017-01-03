Woman avoids jail time in assault; former Nashua resident charged with nearly two dozen offenses
Halie Ryder, the 20-year-old former Nashua woman charged in July with nearly two dozen offenses accusing her of punching, strangling, stabbing with a key and threatening to kill her mother, has pleaded guilty to two of those charges as part of a plea agreement that spares her jail time. Ryder, whose address is listed in indictments as 108 Ash St., and on police arrest reports as 108B Pine St., gives her current address as Lowell, Mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua's Sheehan picks up firefighter endorseme... (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|jeamlee
|5
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Dec 26
|SherlockBitch
|160
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Dec 22
|rcg
|7
|Naticook road
|Dec 17
|Sharon Joy Bramson
|1
|Help. Need an honest reliable plumber quickly
|Dec 15
|Ha Ha good luck
|2
|NH agencies warn of summer paving scams (Aug '09)
|Dec 15
|whyte boyyyyyyyyy
|97
|CNN-famous Trump supporter cites 'confusion' on...
|Dec '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC