Woman avoids jail time in assault; former Nashua resident charged with nearly two dozen offenses

Halie Ryder, the 20-year-old former Nashua woman charged in July with nearly two dozen offenses accusing her of punching, strangling, stabbing with a key and threatening to kill her mother, has pleaded guilty to two of those charges as part of a plea agreement that spares her jail time. Ryder, whose address is listed in indictments as 108 Ash St., and on police arrest reports as 108B Pine St., gives her current address as Lowell, Mass.

