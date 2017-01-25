Winter in New England; freezing rain,...

Winter in New England; freezing rain, sleet closes schools, challenges drivers

A mix of snow and freezing rain closed numerous schools and made for difficult driving in northern New England on Tuesday. Some snow fell across the region, but the big challenge on the roads Tuesday morning was ice and strong winds, with gusts to 35 mph.

