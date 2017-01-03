Welcome, 2017! Ringing in the new yea...

Welcome, 2017! Ringing in the new year at Encore

Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Happy 2017! Hope you had a pleasant, fun, stress-free holiday season. Now that we've turned the odometer another rotation, let's focus on making this year the best it can be! Things will definitely start to pick up very soon in our local arts and entertainment scene, but this week I do have a suggestion for getting out and experiencing the new year with a musical endeavor: Saturday, a benefit concert will feature a duo of duos - Spirit Fiddle and Late Night Radio - here in Nashua.

Nashua, NH

